Andre Kelly-Cotright
1964-2020
Mr. Andre Kelly - Cotright entered into Eternal Rest on May 7, 2020.
A walk-by visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, 10:30 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. His service will be attended privately and may be viewed through live stream starting at 12:00 P.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/AndreCotright
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2020.