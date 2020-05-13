Andre Kelly-Cotright
1964 - 2020
Andre Kelly-Cotright
1964-2020
Mr. Andre Kelly - Cotright entered into Eternal Rest on May 7, 2020.
A walk-by visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, 10:30 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. His service will be attended privately and may be viewed through live stream starting at 12:00 P.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/AndreCotright



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
MAY
14
Service
12:00 PM
PRIVATE - Livestream - www.mabriemortuary.com/AndreCotright
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
May 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ola,Doureseu
Friend
