Andrea Lynn Troncalli
1949-2019
Lynn was a native Houstonian. She received her M. Ed from UT, specializing in Rehabilitation Counseling. She was the founder, editor and publisher of ABLED! which was groundbreaking in its concept: a magazine for and about women with disabilities. In 1992 Lynn received the Barbara Jordan Media Award for ABLED!
A vivacious, generous, kind and compassionate woman, Lynn was an inspiration to all who knew her. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Geri Troncalli. We will miss her infectious laugh and tender spirit. Graveside service at 10am 4/12 Forest Park Lawndale. www.forestparklawndalesh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019