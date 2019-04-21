|
|
Andrew Henry Barcia
1937-2019
Andrew Henry Barcia, 81, of Houston, TX passed away on April 15, 2019.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7pm at Pat H. Foley & Co. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St. Houston, TX 77018. Rite of Committal will take place at 2 pm at Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019