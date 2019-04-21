Home

Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Andrew Barcia
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
3600 Brinkman St
Houston, TX
Committal
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery,
2525 Washington Ave
Houston,, TX
Andrew Barcia Obituary
Andrew Henry Barcia
1937-2019
Andrew Henry Barcia, 81, of Houston, TX passed away on April 15, 2019.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7pm at Pat H. Foley & Co. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St. Houston, TX 77018. Rite of Committal will take place at 2 pm at Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
