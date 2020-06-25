My condolences to the family Col. Bland. He was an honorable man, an excellent teacher, and a fearless leader. I had the privilege of knowing him as my sisters were in ROTC while he taught at Reagan HS. We kept in touch as I also joined ROTC when I got to high school. Thankful for him. He will not be forgotten.



Elaine (Ballejo) DeMien

