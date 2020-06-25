My condolences to the family Col. Bland. He was an honorable man, an excellent teacher, and a fearless leader. I had the privilege of knowing him as my sisters were in ROTC while he taught at Reagan HS. We kept in touch as I also joined ROTC when I got to high school. Thankful for him. He will not be forgotten.
Elaine (Ballejo) DeMien
Andrew R. Bland Jr.
1934-2020
SCHOOL IS OUT, TEACHER HAS GONE HOME
Andrew R. Bland, Jr. was born on July 31, 1934 in Charleston, SC to the late Andrew R. Bland, Sr. and the late Annie Eliza Williams Bland. He peacefully transitioned to the life eternal on June 18, 2020.
After graduating from Avery High School in Charleston, SC, where he was student body president, senior class president, choral society president and captain of the football team, he attended South Carolina State University on a combined Academic and Athletic scholarship. During his matriculation at this renowned institution of higher learning, he participated in varsity football and baseball, as well as yearbook, newspaper and ROTC clubs.
Upon his graduation from South Carolina State University, COL (Ret.) Bland received his undergraduate degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. He completed 24 ½ years of honorable and valorous service on behalf of our Nation, to include an assignment as a Senior U.S. Army Advisor in a highly-dangerous combat zone in Vietnam, and served with distinction in multiple leadership and staff positions of increasing responsibility from platoon to Army command levels. After retiring, he embarked upon a second career as a senior leader within the Junior ROTC program of the Houston Independent School District, from which he retired in 2000.
COL (Ret.) Bland was a life-long member of the Reformed Episcopal Church, as well as a Lay Reader at Holy Trinity and Saint Matthias churches. His melodious "gift from God" voice was an integral and soothing component of the church services.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Anyce Babridge Bland; his children, Kyna Bland, Andrew R. Bland III, Dana Bland Wood, Sharon Bland, Karla Bland and their respective spouses, Cheryl Karen Bland, Richard Wood and Laura Kanter; his grandchildren, Jerra Bland, Andrew Bland IV, Quincy Bland, Brandon Bland, Nathaniel Wood and Alexis McNeill; and his great grandchildren, Madelyn Bland, Kaleb Bland and Zachariah McNeill.
In light of ensuring that adequate precautionary measures are adhered to in response to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Bland family has decided to commence with a private funeral ceremony for immediate family members and invited guests only. A subsequent memorial event for COL (Ret.) Bland will be convened later this year to accommodate a larger group of attendees who desire to pay their respects to this great man.
Prior to his passing, COL (Ret.) Bland personally requested that a Mariachi band play during his funeral processional and recessional as a tribute to his steadfast and demonstrated commitment to supporting the Houston-area Latino community.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider making gift donations to the Saint Matthias Reformed Episcopal Church, 4142 Dayflower, Katy, Texas 77449. CAAB
You are invited to watch the service via Facebook webcasting at https://www.facebook.com/BrooksideCyCreek. The service will be Monday June 29, 2020 at 12 noon.
1934-2020
SCHOOL IS OUT, TEACHER HAS GONE HOME
Andrew R. Bland, Jr. was born on July 31, 1934 in Charleston, SC to the late Andrew R. Bland, Sr. and the late Annie Eliza Williams Bland. He peacefully transitioned to the life eternal on June 18, 2020.
After graduating from Avery High School in Charleston, SC, where he was student body president, senior class president, choral society president and captain of the football team, he attended South Carolina State University on a combined Academic and Athletic scholarship. During his matriculation at this renowned institution of higher learning, he participated in varsity football and baseball, as well as yearbook, newspaper and ROTC clubs.
Upon his graduation from South Carolina State University, COL (Ret.) Bland received his undergraduate degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. He completed 24 ½ years of honorable and valorous service on behalf of our Nation, to include an assignment as a Senior U.S. Army Advisor in a highly-dangerous combat zone in Vietnam, and served with distinction in multiple leadership and staff positions of increasing responsibility from platoon to Army command levels. After retiring, he embarked upon a second career as a senior leader within the Junior ROTC program of the Houston Independent School District, from which he retired in 2000.
COL (Ret.) Bland was a life-long member of the Reformed Episcopal Church, as well as a Lay Reader at Holy Trinity and Saint Matthias churches. His melodious "gift from God" voice was an integral and soothing component of the church services.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Anyce Babridge Bland; his children, Kyna Bland, Andrew R. Bland III, Dana Bland Wood, Sharon Bland, Karla Bland and their respective spouses, Cheryl Karen Bland, Richard Wood and Laura Kanter; his grandchildren, Jerra Bland, Andrew Bland IV, Quincy Bland, Brandon Bland, Nathaniel Wood and Alexis McNeill; and his great grandchildren, Madelyn Bland, Kaleb Bland and Zachariah McNeill.
In light of ensuring that adequate precautionary measures are adhered to in response to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Bland family has decided to commence with a private funeral ceremony for immediate family members and invited guests only. A subsequent memorial event for COL (Ret.) Bland will be convened later this year to accommodate a larger group of attendees who desire to pay their respects to this great man.
Prior to his passing, COL (Ret.) Bland personally requested that a Mariachi band play during his funeral processional and recessional as a tribute to his steadfast and demonstrated commitment to supporting the Houston-area Latino community.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider making gift donations to the Saint Matthias Reformed Episcopal Church, 4142 Dayflower, Katy, Texas 77449. CAAB
You are invited to watch the service via Facebook webcasting at https://www.facebook.com/BrooksideCyCreek. The service will be Monday June 29, 2020 at 12 noon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.