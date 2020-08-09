Andrew DossettMcCullough1935-2020Andrew Dossett McCullough, 84, died peacefully on August 5, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Dossett was born on November 24, 1935 in McAllen, Texas to Elizabeth Dossett and Leland Graves McCullough.A private, family graveside service on will held on the morning of Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71103. A video of the graveside service will be able on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 on the Bradshaw-Carter website under Dossett's obituary link. Due to the constraints of COVID-19, a celebration of Dossett's life will be held in Houston at a later date to be announced. A more detailed obituary will appear in next Sunday's edition of the Houston Chronicle.