1/1
Andrew Glover
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "Andy" James Glover
1992-2020
Andrew "Andy" James Glover, passed away in Houston on Thursday, the 23rd of July 2020, at the age of 28.
He was a remarkable and beloved person, and anyone who met him instantly loved him. He was great with kids and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. His passions were hunting, fishing, and music.
He was born in Brownsville, TX on July 16th, 1992. He is survived by his brothers, Christopher Hernandez of Pharr, TX, Greg Glover, of Houston, TX, and Nick Glover of Los Angeles, California; sisters, Elisabeth Glover of Spring, TX, Roxie Calzada of Donna, TX, and Crystal Glover of Spring, TX; father; Gregg Glover of Spring, TX; and mother; Clarissa Jacobs of Lumberton, NC.
A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be planned for some time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests the memorial contributions in his name be directed to the Texas Children's Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand" ISAIAH 41.10



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved