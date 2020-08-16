Andrew "Andy" James Glover
1992-2020
Andrew "Andy" James Glover, passed away in Houston on Thursday, the 23rd of July 2020, at the age of 28.
He was a remarkable and beloved person, and anyone who met him instantly loved him. He was great with kids and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. His passions were hunting, fishing, and music.
He was born in Brownsville, TX on July 16th, 1992. He is survived by his brothers, Christopher Hernandez of Pharr, TX, Greg Glover, of Houston, TX, and Nick Glover of Los Angeles, California; sisters, Elisabeth Glover of Spring, TX, Roxie Calzada of Donna, TX, and Crystal Glover of Spring, TX; father; Gregg Glover of Spring, TX; and mother; Clarissa Jacobs of Lumberton, NC.
A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be planned for some time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests the memorial contributions in his name be directed to the Texas Children's Cancer Society
. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand" ISAIAH 41.10