Andrew Hobokan

1923-2019

Andrew Hobokan joined his beloved wife of 67 years in heaven on February 8, 2019 at the age of 96. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first. He left a wonderful legacy of friendship, love, and thirst for knowledge that influenced the lives of so many.

Born January 25, 1923 in Phillipsburg, NJ, Andy joined the US Navy in 1941, serving on the USS Matagorda during WWII. After the war, he married the former Antoinette Contrada and settled in Hollywood, Maryland, where he attended the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, graduating cum laud with a BSEE in 1960. He was awarded keys in Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu, and Phi Kappa Phi academic societies.

Andy joined NASA in 1960 and the family moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where he managed major segments of the Mercury and Gemini spacecraft programs. In 1967, the family relocated to Bethpage, NY when Andy was appointed NASA's Resident Manager Apollo Spacecraft Program Office at the Grumman Corporation, where he guided the production and check-out of the Apollo Lunar Modules for landing a man on the moon and safely returning them to earth. In 1969 Andrew received the NASA Exceptional Service Award. Later, he was transferred to Houston where he became Manager of Manufacturing and Test Office, for the Space Shuttle Orbiter. He was appointed a Charter Member of the Senior Executive Service by President Carter. He retired from NASA in 1978 and the Naval Reserves in 1980, after attaining the rank of Captain.

He and Antoinette were founding members of St, Bernadette Catholic Church, Clear Lake, TX and worshiped there for 45 years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Antoinette. He is survived by his four daughters: Anne Roy and husband Michael of Montgomery, TX; Ellen Hill of Clear Lake, TX; Nance Allen of Bartlesville, OK; and Margaret Wallace Brown and husband Lance of Houston; and two granddaughters, Rebecca Hill and Elizabeth Wallace, both of Houston, Texas.

The family will receive friends at a funeral service at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, Texas. An honors burial will take place at the Houston National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the superb care provided by the team at Heartis Clear Lake, AMed Hospice and Amada Senior Care.

Visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, Texas on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 between 6:00- 8:00pm with the Vigil starting at 7pm. The interment will be on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 11am at Houston National Cemetery.