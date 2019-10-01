|
|
Andrew Marshall Goodson
1950-2919
Andrew Marshall Goodson passed peacefully from this earth on September 28, 2019. He was born October 28, 1950 in Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie (Flint), son Kristopher Goodson and wife Hannah, daughter Gretchen Brossa and husband Brian, mother Jean Goodson, sister Linda Hodson and husband Jack, six beautiful grandchildren, Anna, James, Emma and Brady Goodson, and Alister and Merritt Brossa, mother-in-law Mary Ellen Flint, sisters-in-laws Debbie Flint and Melissa LaPorte, brothers-in-laws Merritt Flint and wife Janis, Brian Flint and wife Debbie, James Flint and wife Shannon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Andy was a loving husband, a loving father and grandfather. He was a businessman, an artist, a musician, a cook, a craftsman and a fisherman.
He loved a good joke, a good project to solve and loved time with his family.
He is missed.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019