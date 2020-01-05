|
Andrew Jay
McFarland
1979-2019
Andrew Jay McFarland was born June 13th, 1979 and died December 5th, 2019 from a long battle with muscular dystrophy. He leaves behind a loving family including a mother (Deborah), a sister (Kellie), a niece (Brianna), and many friends. Those who knew Andy would say that he was a man with blunt honest words of wisdom and a huge heart made of gold. He would never turn his back on his family and friends, regardless of their faults. He also loved reminiscing about the memories he had made in his life and old musical tunes. He believed in and worshipped the love from God. He was protective of the ones he loved and will always be a guardian angel to watches over each one of us. He will truly be missed, loved and adored those whose life he touched or encountered. He's racing on that big track in the sky.
Celebration of life at Champions Forest Baptist Church.
16518 Jersey Drive, Jersey Village, TX 77040
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Gathering to be held at Andy's house afterwards.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020