Andrew McSwigan Quinn1931-2020Andrew McSwigan Quinn died on October 21, 2020. Andy was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 3, 1931, the son of Elizabeth McSwigan Quinn and Dr. Thomas Ryan Quinn. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mary Day O'Donnell Quinn, his brother Thomas Jr. and wife Denise Ryan Quinn, his grand daughter Kathleen Quinn Royston, and sister in law Betsy Patterson O'Donnell. Andy is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Quinn and her children, Andrew, Margaret, Mary Constance, and Patrick Kurth. He is also survived by his great grandson, James Kurth. Also surviving are his son Dr. Andrew Quinn Jr. and wife Nancy Blake Pearce Quinn and their children, Joseph Quinn, and Dr. Andrew Quinn, III, his wife Marianne Adler Quinn and Andy's great grandchildren Andrew IV and Emilia Quinn. Additional survivors include daughter Mary Quinn Royston and her a husband David and their children Mary Day, Grace and Rose Royston. Also surviving is Andy's daughter, Anne Quinn Kill, her husband John and their children John Jr. and Nicholas Kill. Andy's brother in law Leo Day O'Donnell and wife Bonnie Beinhauer O'Donnell are also survivors. Finally, Andy is survived by 1 niece, 3 nephews and numerous cousins. Known as Skip or Skipper to his family and childhood friends, Andy was educated at St. Philomena Grade School in Pittsburgh and Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel, PA. He received his undergraduate degree from Brown University and masters degree from the Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. In addition, Andy took some post graduate studies at Duquesne University. Andy served in the U.S. Army as an intelligence specialist during the Korean conflict. He joined the marketing headquarters of Gulf Oil in Pittsburgh in 1956. Mary Day O'Donnell and Andy were married on October 26, 1957 at St. Paul's Cathedral in Pittsburgh. Further marketing assignments with Gulf took him to Des Moines, IA, Billings, MT, Park Ridge, IL. Then relocating him back to Pittsburgh to work in the corporate planning department. In 1975 he was transferred to the law department in Houston, TX to assist the litigation attorneys. In 1984, with the merger of Gulf Oil and Standard Oil Company of California, the company was renamed Chevron and Andy was appointed the administrative manager for the domestic work of the law department, managing seven offices across the country. Andy retired in 1992. Andy was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and its men's club. He was also a member of the Galveston Country Club and formerly a member of the advisory board of Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart. The family will receive friends at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on November 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be said at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on November 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. After mass, burial will take place next to the grave of his wife. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Andy to St. John Paul II Catholic School, 1400 Parkway Plaza, Houston, Texas 77077.