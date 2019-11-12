|
Andrew T. Purcell Jr. (Andy)
1958-2019
Andrew T. Purcell Jr
(1958-2019)
Andrew T. Purcell Jr. was born in Albany, NY on April 22, 1958, and immediately moved to Syracuse. He also lived in Newark, Cedar Grove and Maplewood NJ, Houston, Texas, and died in Sugar Land, Texas on Nov 6, 2019. His death is attributed to the extreme measures his doctors had to use to save his life from Rhabdomyosarcoma, back in 1972, when he was 14. Thanks to them, he had 47 healthy years.
He graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ, and from the University of Houston with a degree in Russian Studies.
Andy worked briefly at Astroworld and UPS, but all of his adult life, he has worked for the University of Houston, first at the University Center, then at the Hilton Hotel.
He had an eclectic taste in music, from Bach to the Beatles, and loved to play the guitar. He leaves, to mourn his death, his mother Ellen Hanlon Purcell of Sugarland, his 6 siblings and their families: Dan, Dyanne and Travis Purcell of Porto, Portugal and Houston; Jamie, Mary, Ryley, Emmie and Ellie Purcell of Victoria; Tom, Marci, Anna-Marie, Megan and Jack Purcell of Austin; Terri Purcell and Paul , Joe and Maria Nalieth of West Orange, NJ; Liz and Kevin Purcell of Houston and Austin; and Katie, Kevin, Brenna, Daniel, Aaron and Abigail Lavery of Sugarland. He also leaves many dear friends and their families.
Andy is preceded in death by his father, Andrew T. Purcell Sr.
There will be a funeral mass this Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 3100 Sweetwater Blvd, Sugar Land,
Tx, 77479. A reception will immediately follow in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019