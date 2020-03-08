|
|
Andrew Lee Todesco
1946-2020
Andrew Lee Todesco, adored husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 7th, 2020.
Andy was born on July 10, 1946 in Galveston, TX, where his love for fishing and his love of burnt orange sunsets began. He was the eldest of five children born to Leo and Geraldine Todesco. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin, earning his undergraduate degree, in 1968. He went on to earn a doctorate of law from the University of Houston.
Andy began his professional law career and quickly found a niche for himself in the area of medical malpractice. Having distinguished himself as an outstanding research attorney, he joined Perdue Turner & Berry as a partner. Ultimately, Andy went on to form a private law practice before retiring.
He was a Longhorn for life, a fisherman, who explored the waters with a rod and reel from Alaska to Central America. He was a competitive racquetball player, an aficionado of Gulf Coast cooking, a solver of crossword puzzles, and a conversationalist in the classic sense.
Above all he was as family man. "Pop Pop", as he was affectionately called by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, made his house a home and hub for four generations of family, loving and encouraging each and every one of them. It is through them that his legacy will live on. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; his daughters Courtney Barrus and husband, Richard; Connie Anderson, and husband, Derek; and his "Son" Stanley Dwayne Brown and wife, Kiki.
In accordance with his wishes there will be no public memorial service. Instead, the family will have an intimate celebration of his life in his memory.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family suggests contributions in memory of Andrew Lee Todesco be directed to their choice of charity.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020