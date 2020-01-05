Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
Houston, TX
Andrezej Bogutyn


1950 - 2020
Andrezej Bogutyn Obituary
Andrzej Marek Bogutyn
1950-2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather, Andrzej Bogutyn P.Eng (Retired) at age 69, on Monday December 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He will be missed by his son, Patrick; daughter, Olivia (David); grandchild, Harper; Sister, Jola (Tony); Niece, Kamila; and extended family in Europe.
A memorial will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Houston, TX on January 18, 2020 at 2PM. Full details and online condolences at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020
