Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
Houston, TX
Andrzej Bogutyn


1950 - 2019
Andrzej Bogutyn Obituary
Andrzej Marek Bogutyn
1950-2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather, Andrzej Bogutyn P.Eng (Retired) at age 69, on Monday December 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He will be missed by his son, Patrick; daughter, Olivia (David); grandchild, Harper; Sister, Jola (Tony); Niece, Kamila; and extended family in Europe.
Born 1950 in Lodz, Poland, Andrzej was the oldest of Jan and Aniela Bogutyn's two children. He earned a master's degree in Marine Mechanical Engineering from the Maritime University in Szczecin, Poland, where he lived until the age of 26. He immigrated to Canada with his family in 1979 where he lived in Montreal, Tracy, and Sorel, Quebec and then Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. In the late 90s, he moved to New Orleans, Louisiana and then finally called Houston, Texas home. With his passion and love of shipbuilding, engineering, the ocean, machinery, and constant curiosity, he crafted a distinguished career at companies like Marine Industries Lte, German Marine, PGS, Technip, MODEC, and opened his own engineering consulting firm. His global career field gave him the opportunity to travel the world extensively. He was a man with a great love for his family, animals, and had a charming and silly personality. He liked to tinker, fix, build things, and could repair just about anything. He proudly built his first home in Sorel, Canada, was always making home improvements, and could have easily moonlighted as a handy man. He spoke 7 languages, was strongly attached to his Polish heritage, visiting Poland often, staying connected to his friends and colleagues he'd met throughout his life, and continued to love the food of his homeland. He never turned down paczki or pierogi.
A special thank you to the Karla and the staff of Evergreen Private Care and Auberge Cypresswood, and his many friends who supported and helped him throughout the years.
A memorial will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Houston, TX on January 18, 2020 at 2PM. Full details and online condolences at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
