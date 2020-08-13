Anexial Annetta Jackson Muckelroy1922-2020Anexial Annetta Jackson Muckelroy, age 98, of Houston, TX passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Anexial was born in Mansfield, LA and later moved to Texas. She graduated from Kilgore High School Class of 1941 and married the love of her life, Jasper Muckelroy, Sr., on August 17, 1942 in San Luis Obispo, CA. Anexial attended Wiley College-Marshall, TX, University of Houston and Texas Southern University, where she majored in Music. She had a successful career with HISD in Administration, was a member of the Professional Secretaries Association, Adelphi Class, First Methodist Senior Choir and the Houston Symphony Chorale. Anexial faithfully attended First Methodist Church and cared deeply for others in need. She enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to her favorite opera, filling the house with sounds of preparing for recitals and musicals in global languages. She had a special gift of playing the piano and organ, while she sang with her glorious and beautiful voice. In her spare time, she could be found reading, cooking, baking pies or enjoying the company of friends. The Christmas holiday was her favorite time of the year. She loved to go shopping for everyone and seeing the smiling faces of her family.Anexial is preceded in death by her parents: Cleveland and Sally Jackson; sons: Myron Muckelroy, Sr. and Wendell Muckelroy; grandson, Myron Muckelroy, Jr. Her memories will be cherished by her loving husband of 78 years, Jasper Muckelroy, Sr.; daughters: Wanda Muckelroy Sterling and Caroll Muckelroy-Ecby (Don); sons: Jasper Muckelroy, Jr. (Sherry) and Cloyce Muckelroy (Patricia); daughter in law, Beverly Petty; grandchildren: Corey Muckelroy (LaKeitha), Kenneth Muckelroy (Jocelyn), Katrina Muckelroy Denmond, Shaunna Sterling, Briana Sterling, Wendellyn Alexander (Jeff), Iiesha Carter (Eric); great-grandchildren: Malcolm Muckelroy, Jacqueline Muckelroy, Kennedy Muckelroy, Jackson Muckelroy, Qualen Davis, Gabrielle Denmond, Ariana BoClair, Nylia Watts, Elijah Watts, Payton Alexander, Drake Carter and Christian Carter; great-great grandchild, Khari Davis. She leaves wonderful memories with friends and close associates.A visitation for Mrs. Muckelroy will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM at First Methodist Houston, 1320 Main St., Houston, TX 77002. We will conclude with the committal service at 2:00 PM at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Houston, TX 77038.