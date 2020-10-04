Angel Oreste San Juan
1928-2020
Angel Oreste San Juan joined his beloved wife of 62 years in Heaven on September 2, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Angel was born in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba on August 2, 1928.
He was an excellent husband and father. His family was his heart. Angel was a hard-working man, who dedicated his life to loving and providing for his wife and two sons. Angel worked for the Keystone Valve Company for 31 years.
His kind, gentle demeanor will be missed, and so will his sense of humor. He loved making his sons laugh.
Angel is preceded in death by his wife, Emilia "Beba", his parents and four brothers.
He is survived by his sons, Oreste and Angel, two brothers, Jose and Rene, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family thanks his longtime caregiver, Maria Canales, and his doctor, Patrick J. Cook, M.D.
We also express our gratitude to the entire Piquet family for the support through the years.
As an expression of sympathy, contributions in memory of Angel Oreste San Juan may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter, 6055 South Loop East Freeway, Houston, TX 77087.