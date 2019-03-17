|
|
Angela L. Johnson (Paschall)
1951-2019
Angela Louise Johnson passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 67 in Houston, Texas. She was born on August 26, 1951 in Eagle Lake, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Basciano and her son Chris Johnson and their families. She worked for National Oilwell Varco for over 35 years where she retired in 2015. She loved painting, bowling & collecting rock gems. Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019