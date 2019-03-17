Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek
9149 Highway 6 North
Houston, TX 77095
(281) 345-6061
For more information about
Angela Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek
9149 Highway 6 North
Houston, TX 77095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Johnson


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angela Johnson Obituary
Angela L. Johnson (Paschall)
1951-2019
Angela Louise Johnson passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 67 in Houston, Texas. She was born on August 26, 1951 in Eagle Lake, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Basciano and her son Chris Johnson and their families. She worked for National Oilwell Varco for over 35 years where she retired in 2015. She loved painting, bowling & collecting rock gems. Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now