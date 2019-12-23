|
Angela Marcinkiewicz
1955-2019
Angela Marcinkiewicz (nee Czajka) was born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on October 4, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisca Mosseveld and Ludwik Czajka.
She is succeeded by her loving husband, Henryk and her children Alex and his wife, Emma, who reside in Seattle, Washington.
She is also succeeded by her daughter, Frances and her husband Jijo Joseph, who reside in the Hague, the Netherlands.
She was grandmother (oma) to Gavin, son of Alex and Emma and Arthur and Dominic, sons of Frances.
She is succeeded by her brother, Edward, who resides in Amsterdam.
Angela was resourcefully artistic. She could make, something beautiful and interesting out of anything. She loved animals and her fondest pet was her cat Hilda born in South Dakota.
She loved to travel. She and her family made homes in two countries and several states finally resting in Texas. She loved simply to walk and thought that it was a person's greatest ability to enjoy. She found peace in nature, especially the sea and the green forests.
The family will greet guests at 12:00 noon and a funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Joseph J. Earthman Generations, 234 Westcott St., in Houston, Texas 77007.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 23, 2019