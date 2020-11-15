Angele Marie Marino

1933-2020

Angele Marie Marino went peacefully to meet her Lord on October 8, 2020, in Houma, Louisiana. Angele was born October 11, 1933, in Mobile, Alabama. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry Marino and Blanche Murphy Marino.

Angele's life goal was to make a positive impact on as many lives as possible and to live an authentic life. By all accounts she accomplished both.

Angele entered religious life at age 17 when she joined the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans, Louisiana. Angele received a BA degree in Education from Loyola University and worked as an educator in various capacities for several years. In 1980, she earned her MSW degree at Louisiana State University. After graduation she was sent to Houston, Texas to work in the field of Social Work.

She held positions with various agencies before beginning her career as a psychotherapist, her true life's work. In 1990, she left the Sisters of St. Joseph and started the Expressive Therapies Center where she practiced until she retired in 2012 and moved to Houma. Angele was an authentic, loving participant in several groups, including staying active for over 20 years with the Houston "Wisdom Circle". She was also involved in a group that advocated for Seniors and just a few days before she died she was instrumental in negotiating a rent reduction for Seniors in the complex where she lived. In keeping with the spirit of giving Angele donated her body to the Tulane School of Medicine.



