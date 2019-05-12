|
Angelie Goeke
1927-2019
Angelie (Meyer) Goeke, 91 of Brenham, died Friday, May 10, 2018.
Visitation will be 4-6 pm, Sun, May 12, at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be 10 am, Monday, May 13 at St. James Lutheran Church of New Wehdem, Brenham. Burial will follow at Germania Cemetery.
Angelie was born Nov. 8, 1927 in Fort Bend County, TX. On October 19, 1947, she was united in marriage to Waldo B. Goeke at Immanuel Evangelical Church of Needville. Angelie was a graduate of Richmond High School and Southwestern Business University. Angelie was an outdoors person. She loved being outdoors and helping family on the ranch with cattle and hay.
Surviving family: son Charles Goeke & wife Vickie, son-in-law Curtis Buck & wife Sonja, 6 grandchildren, 11 grandchildren, sister-in-law Bernice Meyer.
She was preceded in death by: parents, husband, daughter Kathryn Buck, brother Irvin Meyer.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham. 979.836.3611 www.BrenmhamMemorialChapel.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019