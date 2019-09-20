Home

Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Crespo
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Crespo
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Angelina Torres Obituary
Angelina R. Torres
1926-2019
Angelina R. Torres, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully September 15th, 2019. Angelina, 92, was born on November 28th, 1926 in Houston. She lived a long life full of faith, love, family gatherings, and caring for her grandchildren.
Angelina is survived by her son: Jessie R. Torres; her four grandchildren: Katrina, Stephanie, Jesse, and Johnathan; and her five great-grandchildren. She was one of twelve children. She is survived by her sisters Bertha and Dolores. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse; her daughter in law, Elizabeth; her parents: Refugio and Juanita.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Crespo on September 22nd from 4:00PM- 9:00PM. A Rosary will be held at 6:00PM during the visitation. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Monday, September 23rd at 10:00AM. Interment will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery immediately following the funeral mass.
God be with you.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
