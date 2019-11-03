|
Angeline Theresa (Faslone) Cangelosi
1924-2019
Angeline Theresa (Falsone) Cangelosi, 95, passed away November 1, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas surrounded by her loving family. The family will host a visitation at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home in Stafford, TX on November 4, 2019 from 5pm until 8 pm with a Rosary Service beginning at 6pm. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5 at 10:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City, TX with burial services following at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston, TX. More information is available and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.earthmansouthwest.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019