Angelita M. Gonzalez

1916-2019

Angelita M. Gonzalez went to be with the lord on March 24, 2019. She was born in Laredo, Texas on February 12, 1916 to Leandro Mata and Librada Escamilla, 103 years ago. She was a devout catholic, and a seamstress by trade.

Angelita was one of the kindest, loving, honorable persons that never met a stranger. She was there for anyone that needed her. She loved to cook, worked on her garden and well kept yard. She also had a pot of coffee brewing and a smile on her face for drop in guests.

Angelita leaves behind numerous life long friends and relatives.

Angelita was predeceased by both parents, two sisters, one brother, her husband, and her son Roberto G. Soto, she is survived by her daughter Raquel Cedillo, son Hilario Gonzalez (Kathy) Sacramento, CA., numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests donations to the . www.moralesfuneralhome.com Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary