Angelle Marie
Kergosien
1964-2019
Angelle Marie Kergosien passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born March 22, 1964 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, she graduated from Fairhope High School in Fairhope, Mississippi where she played clarinet in the school orchestra and marching band. After graduating in 1983, she moved to Houston, Texas where she worked as a legal assistant and secretary while attending the University of Houston, from which she graduated in 1990. She subsequently worked as a legal secretary at Baker Botts by day and attended law school at night.
After working her way through law school, Angelle received her law degree in 2000 from South Texas College of Law. She then began her legal career practicing in the tax section of American General Corporation before becoming a highly successful commercial litigator at Boyer Jacobs Short PLLC. Ultimately, in 2011, she co-founded her own law firm, Kergosien & Sharman PLLC. She worked diligently and passionately for all of her clients and actively participated in the greater Houston legal community as a member of the Texas State Bar, the Houston Bar Association, the College of the State Bar of Texas, and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. She will be remembered as a passionate advocate for her clients as well as a kind and thoughtful colleague.
Friendly, articulate and athletic, Angelle gave tirelessly of herself to help others. Angelle loved horseback riding and cycling, and her passion for cycling and helping others inspired her to complete the MS 150 twice. She was also a community advocate as an active member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Wine Committee. She will be remembered and missed by countless friends and family. She is survived by her parents, Everette and Rebecca Kergosien of San Marcos, Texas; her brothers, Marc, Chris, and Jason; her sister, Tina Ferguson; her dearly loved nieces, Jessica and Katy; her life partner, Charles A. Sharman; and her beloved dog, Pierre.
A Memorial Service for Angelle will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer at Shepherd, Houston, Texas. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital or Houston Hospice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2019