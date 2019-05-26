Home

BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 521-0066
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
717 Sage Road
Houston, TX
Anita Jane Fulghum Knapp


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anita Jane Fulghum Knapp Obituary
Anita Jane
Fulghum Knapp
1937-2019
Anita Fulghum Knapp, 81,
of Houston, Texas, peace-
fully left this world to be
with the Lord on May 5,
2019, surrounded by her
family. Friends are invited
to gather for a reception
on Thursday, May 30, 2019,
from five until seven o'clock
in the evening at the
Bradshaw-Carter Funeral
Home, 1734 West Alabama
Street, and for a memorial
celebration of Anita's life on
Friday, May 31, 2019, at two
o'clock in the afternoon at
St. Martin's Episcopal
Church, 717 Sage Road,
Houston, Texas.
The complete version of
this tribute can be found at
www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019
