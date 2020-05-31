Dr. Anita P. Wallace
1947-2020
Dr. Anita Pearrie Wallace passed way May 24, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be on Tuesday June 2, 2020 @ 11:00 am at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 9009 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, Texas 77459.
1947-2020
Dr. Anita Pearrie Wallace passed way May 24, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be on Tuesday June 2, 2020 @ 11:00 am at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 9009 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, Texas 77459.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.