Dr. Anita Wallace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Anita P. Wallace
1947-2020
Dr. Anita Pearrie Wallace passed way May 24, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be on Tuesday June 2, 2020 @ 11:00 am at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 9009 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, Texas 77459.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved