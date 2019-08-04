Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John the Divine Episcopal Church
2450 River Oaks Blvd.
Ann Anderson Morris


1929 - 2019
Ann Anderson Morris Obituary


Ann Anderson Morris died July 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held August 7, 2019 in the chapel of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2450 River Oaks Blvd. at 1:00 pm. Ann is preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Morris, their infant children Mary Morris and Gilbert Morris, and Ann's sister, Mary Martha Anderson. Ann is survived by daughters Kimberly Morris and Ramsey Morris, and friend and caregiver, Mariana Ramos. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
