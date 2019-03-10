Services Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079 (281) 497-2210 For more information about Ann Bailey Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Martin's Episcopal Church 717 Sage Rd. Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ann Bailey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Bailey

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ann Frost Bailey

1944-2019

ANN FROST BAILEY, a long time Houston and Denver resident, died in Houston surrounded by her loving family on February 28, 2019 after a brief illness.

The daughter of Vernon W. Frost, Sr. and Frances Inza Sherar Frost, Ann was born in Houston on October 24, 1944. A fifth-generation Houstonian, she was a descendant of a great Houston-area pioneering family that first arrived in Texas in 1824 as one of Stephen F. Austin's "Old Three Hundred Colony." Ann's great-grandfather, Samuel Miles Frost, established the first subdivision in Houston in 1838 from land purchased from the Allen brothers, which was known as "Frost Town".

Ann inherited her optimism, honesty, and strength of character from her father, Vernon, and her love of family, nurturing of children and gracious entertaining with class and style from her mother, Inza.

Ann grew up in Houston and attended St. John's School, graduating in 1962. During her early years, she enjoyed spending summers at Camp Waldemar and cherished many happy times with family and friends at their ranch, Pecan Acres, in Simonton, Texas. Ann had fond memories of her family entertaining celebrities at their ranch, including Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Gene Autry, while they were in Houston to perform at the Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Ann received a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona in 1966 and was a member of Pi Beta Phi. When her sense of adventure led her to take flying lessons, she fell in love with her instructor, Ken Wersebe. In 1967, they were married in Houston and moved to Denver in 1970 where they raised their family and where she lived for over 40 years.

Ann was always an active volunteer and community supporter. In Denver, she served on the board of The Gathering Place from 1988-90, having been involved from the inception of the non-profit that serves women and children experiencing homelessness. Ann helped found The Gathering Place Association and was honored at their benefit gala in 2006 for her 18 years of service to the organization. She also served on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denver and was a supporter of Dress for Success.

In Denver and Houston, Ann was active in the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) as well as the Junior League. In 1990, the Denver Junior League presented her with the STAR Award recognizing her service to the community. Recently, Ann was honored for her 50-year membership in Pi Beta Phi.

Ann also enjoyed spending time in Arizona and was active in the Rotary Club of Scottsdale. She loved inviting her friends and family to join her at Canyon Ranch in Tucson. Ann traveled near and far with friends and made new ones easily. She was a staunch supporter of Outward Bound in Colorado and enjoyed book clubs wherever she lived. Ann's love of flowers was well-known and reflected throughout her life in her home and travels.

Ann was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston and served in the Outreach ministry and St. Clare's Guild.

Ann will be remembered as gracious and caring, a woman who possessed a great sense of style and fashion and was always game for an adventure but most of all as a loving mother and a loyal friend to all she knew.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dr. G. Kenneth Wersebe.

She is survived by her two children, Stacey Wersebe Silverstein and husband, Brock Silverstein and David Frost Wersebe and wife, Mary Ivers Wersebe, and beloved grandsons Colton K. Silverstein and Adler J. Wersebe, all of Houston.

Ann is also survived by her stepdaughter Karolyn Wersebe Killian and husband, Don Killian of Hendersonville, North Carolina and their children Kayla and Sara Jane; brothers, Vernon W. Frost, Jr. and life-partner Buddy Frost, of Fredericksburg, Texas; Robert S. Frost and wife, Synda Anthony Frost and sister Betty Frost McAleer and husband, E.J. "Mac" McAleer, Jr. of Simonton, Texas; dear cousin Deborah Detering and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honorary Pallbearers include John Daugherty, Deborah Detering, Robert Frost, Joseph Ivers, Thomas Kelsey, Don Killian, William Price and Richard Silverstein.

Special thanks to Ann's devoted caregivers, Cindy Barajas, Maria Rangel, Jacqueline Williams and Reyna Rodriguez and the staff of Vitas Healthcare, in particular Susan Compton and Dr. Nicole Jamison.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd., Houston Texas at 2:00pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the P.E.O. Foundation, Treasurer's Department, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312; The Gathering Place, https://tgpdenver.org/donate/tribute-gift.html, 1535 High St., Denver, Colorado 80218; St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd., Houston, Texas 77056 or a . Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 20, 2019