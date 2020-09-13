Ann C. Boddeker (Hampton)
1959-2020
Ann Courtney (Hampton) Boddeker was born July 18, 1959 in San Antonio, TX to Eleanor (Erwin) Hampton and Winton Hampton. She died at home on September 11, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with gastric cancer.
She graduated from Stratford High School in 1977, and then attended Texas A&M University for several years prior to graduating from the University of Houston in 1985 with a degree in industrial technology and education. While at the University of Houston, she met the love of her life, Robert (Rusty) Boddeker. They married on May 17, 1986. During her career as a teacher Ann also earned a masters in education administration from Lamar University.
Ann began teaching with Houston ISD (Fleming Middle School) prior to joining the Fort Bend ISD in 1987, where she taught for 32 years. She taught English at Hodges Bend Middle School, and later William Travis High School. Ann also served as a cheerleading coach for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Eleanor and Winton Hampton.
Survivors include her husband Robert Boddeker, Jr., sons Ryan (Amanda) and Paul (Ashley), granddaughters Addison and Avery, sister Joan (Hampton) Turlip (Doug), and sisters-in-law Carol Boddeker Long (David) and MaryBeth Boddeker. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Barbara Boddeker, niece Rachel Long, and nephews Clay Long and David Turlip.
Ann is also survived by many close friends and colleagues who will remember her kindness and humor. She impacted many students during her years as a dedicated educator.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/
), as veterans and first responders were always very special to her.
Due to COVID-19, a private family gathering will be held.