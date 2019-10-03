|
Ann Laughlin Connell
1934-2019
Ann Laughlin Connell died peacefully September 28th, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born April 28th, 1934 in Grand Island, Nebraska and her family moved to Houston shortly thereafter. She is predeceased by her parents, William Richard Laughlin and Rose Amen Laughlin, her husband of 60 years, Robert E. (Cottie) Connell, Jr., brothers William Laughlin and Thomas Laughlin, sister Patricia Donoho, and sister in law Fergus Connell McGinness and her husband, John.?
Ann attended St. Anne's Elementary School, St. Agnes Academy, and The University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha.
In 1953, she married Cottie and they started their family in Houston while he pursued a career in the flooring and window covering business.
Ann was very active in raising her four children and participating in their activities. ?She was devoted to her Catholic faith and served on many related causes during her lifetime. She volunteered for countless school and church events, served on the St. Francis de Sales Church board responsible for building their new church, and chaired the Strake Jesuit Spring Fling.
The arts were her passion. She studied art history in her free time, taking classes at The University of Houston. She loved The Houston Grand Opera both as a season ticket holder and a volunteer educating elementary school children on the Opera.
In the 1980s she joined her husband's business, Gulf Coast Window Covering, where she worked in marketing and contributed to its rapid growth.
Ann and Cottie played in a bridge group for years and enjoyed playing golf at Sweetwater Country Club and later at Royal Oaks Country Club. They traveled extensively throughout their lives, but Ann especially appreciated the art and museums of Europe.
Music and books were an important part of her life until her last days, when she participated in The Buckingham's Saturday choral group, her monthly book club meetings, and volunteered her time working in the library.
She is survived by her 4 children and 9 grandchildren, Robert E. Connell, III and wife, Kimberly, children Garrett and Reagan, Kathleen Connell McShane and husband, Shawn, children Brian and Patrick of Portland, Oregon, Thomas P. Connell and wife, Samantha, children Michael, Caroline and Will, Michael J. Connell and wife, Susan, children Paige and John, sister-in-law Fanelle Laughlin, brother in law, John Connell and wife Shirley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian burial is to be offered at two o'clock the afternoon of Friday, October 4th at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to a reception to be held in the adjacent Parish Life Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019