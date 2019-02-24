Ann Funchess Ivey

1939-2019

Ann Funchess Ivey a.k.a. Patsy Ann Ivey passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2019 in Houston at the age of 79.

Ann was born on October 6, 1939 in Norfolk, Virginia. She attended Pershing Middle School, Lamar High School, and San Marcos Academy. She raised two children, David and Glenda Ivey, in Bellaire and enjoyed fishing at the family beach house in Sargent. Ann was an excellent cook, connoisseur of seafood gumbo, avid sports fan, and she loved meeting people and telling stories. Some of her favorite stories were about her grandkids. Ann worked at Exxon for 42 years as an analyst where she made many everlasting friendships with her coworkers. Ann retired in 2002 to help raise her four grandchildren and enjoyed traveling through Europe with her husband Cecil and friends Hank and Don. Ann devoted time to find her birthmother Letha Hurst and her younger sister Pauline from Norfolk, VA.

Ann was the adopted daughter of Jake and Elizabeth Funchess. She is preceded by her parents and her brother Dr. J.B. Funchess. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 62 years Cecil Reggie Ivey, son David Ivey, daughter Glenda Losee and husband Steve Wiggington, grandchildren Layne and his wife Kim, Chris, Kelly, and Shae Losee, and great grandchildren Gavin and Blake Losee. She is also survived by brother/sister in laws and children. She is remembered by her closest and dearest of friends Marsha, Diana and Ruth.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 2nd from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral home located at 13001 Katy Freeway in Houston, TX 77079. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3rd at 1 pm. Interment will follow in the Memorial Oaks Cemetery.

Ann always said "You'll all be missed and have a magical day! Love all of you!" Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019