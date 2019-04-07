Ann Ferguson Moon

1930-2019

Ann Ferguson Moon, Ph.D., 88, died on March 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born on December 10, 1930 in Lubbock, Texas to Brete Robert and Molly Bernard (Speed) Ferguson. She married in 1954.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Robert Chappell Mayes, and by her former husband John B. Moon. She is survived by her son, John Michael Moon.

Ann graduated with a bachelor's degree magna cum laude from The University of Texas at Austin in 1952. She received her master's degree in clinical psychology in 1966 and her Ph.D. in clinical psychology in 1967 from the University of Houston. She was in individual practice in Houston from 1969–2015. Ann was a member of a number of academic societies such as Phi Beta Kappa, Alpha Lambda Delta, and Sigma Delta Pi. She was awarded numerous professional grants, and published many scholarly research articles during her career. As a gifted therapist she touched many lives. Her clients remember her gentle but direct common sense, her wry good humor, and her caring.

She was a lover of all the arts—music was very important to her. She held season tickets to the Houston Ballet and was a longtime member of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Ann loved exercise, most especially running, and loved to travel, but never missed a televised game of her beloved football team, the Texas Longhorns. Ann was brilliant, kind, and loved God.

Friends are invited to a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from one o'clock until four o'clock in the afternoon with a service at two o'clock at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ann's memory may be directed to: Homeless and Orphaned Pets (HOPE), P.O. Box 273331, Houston, Texas 77277.