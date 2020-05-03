Ann Gilliam Roberts

1939-2020

Ann Gilliam Roberts was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 22, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1939 in Grenada, Mississippi. Ann graduated from East Jefferson High School in New Orleans, Louisiana and attended the University of Texas at Austin.

Ann was a true southern lady and a friend to many. This was recognized early on by her high school classmates when they voted her homecoming queen of her senior class, and often thereafter as she touched the lives of the people who came to know her.

In 1959, Ann married the love of her life, John Roberts. They were happily married for over sixty years.

Ann loved the Texas coast and for many years enjoyed being at their beach house in Port O'Connor, Texas. Ann was happiest when she was taking care of the ones she loved. She happily devoted her entire life to the well-being and care of her family and many close friends. After her passing some universal themes were apparent in the many remembrances shared with her family – gracious, generous, comforting and loving were just a few of the descriptions used to portray Ann. As one friend so eloquently stated, "I always left from talking with her feeling good and with a smile on my face. Giving away God's peace and calm is a rare gift. She gave of it generously."

Ann is survived by her two children, Julie Roberts Petri and husband Stephen Petri, Rick Roberts and wife, Mary Roberts and her brother-in-law David Roberts and his wife Rui Roberts. "Mee Mee" is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Jill Rouse and husband Weston Rouse, Stephanie Nixon and husband Chase Nixon, and Ford W. Roberts. She is also survived by cherished great-grandchildren Owen, Harper and Reed Rouse.

Ann's love of God was self-evident. She was a faithful servant of Christ and spent many happy years worshipping and volunteering, most notably on the blood drive, with others at Chapelwood United Methodist Church.

In lieu of customary remembrances memorial contributions may be directed to the Chapelwood Foundation at 11140 Greenbay, Houston, Texas 77024. A memorial service will be held on a future date. If you would like to be notified of the details, please email 329petri@gmail.com.







