Ann J. Glidden

1931-2019

Ann J. Glidden, 87, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.

Ann was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Houston; her church family was a support and source of great joy to her.

She showed loving kindness and thoughtfulness to the abundant friends she cultivated during her lifetime. In her friendships, which were many, she demonstrated sensitivity and a sparkle of humor.

Ann earned a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Texas at Austin, where she was also a member of the Chi Omega sorority. For over 50 years, Ann was a dedicated and caring elementary school teacher in Austin, the Territory of Hawaii, Long Island, NY, Germany, and the Houston Independent School District. She met each day and every classroom of children with enthusiasm and purpose, including her years as a substitute teacher.

A devoted Houston Astros fan, she spent endless hours listening to the radio as she cheered on her team, win or lose. Ann was elated to share the thrill and excitement of the Astros 2017 World Series Championship.

Ann was predeceased by her husband whom she adored, Jack B. Glidden. Ann is survived by her daughter, Gigi Glidden, of Dallas; son, John Glidden, of Houston; sister, Lou Spencer, of Amarillo; sister-in-law, Judy Glidden, of Montgomery; nephews, Rick Spencer, of Houston and Steve Spencer, of Dallas.

A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Houston, 7401 Katy Freeway, at 11:00a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Dau Ayub officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers: Joe McMahan, Dr. Bob Gordon, Dr. Jerry Marcontell, Rick Spencer, and Steve Spencer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Salvation Army, www.SalvationArmyUSA.org. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019