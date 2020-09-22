1/
Ann Halloran
1932 - 2020
Ann Owings Halloran
1932-2020
Ann Owings Halloran, born in York, PA, passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's on September 17. She attended Georgetown Visitation and carried many happy memories throughout her life from Georgetown. She worked for Procter & Gamble after finishing her education and reveled in being welcomed into people's homes and getting to know a broad spectrum of Americans.  She married her husband Bernard Halloran in 1965 and shared 55 years of marriage with her best friend. Following their marriage, Ann and Bern lived in Lancaster, PA. They then moved to Dallas, TX, and relocated to Houston and spent the next 45+ years there. She made true lifelong friendships on Alchester Lane. Ann never missed a chance to visit Galveston Island, leave warm Shipley donuts in her friends' kitchens, attend Mass, or join her husband for lunch. She loved her monogrammed sweatsuits, her khaki skirts, her fruit trees, the Astros and Rockets, and most importantly, her family.
She is survived by her husband, 5 children and 5 grandchildren; her Easter gang; her sister-in-law Ann and her sisters Susan and Rosa and many nieces and nephews.  Ann was preceded in death by her parents Thaddeus C. Owings & Mae Miller Owings, her sisters Mary Rogers and Connie, her twin brothers Thad & Henry, and her lifelong friend, Minerva Waites.
Special thanks to the amazing caregivers at Camellia Place that provided outstanding care to her.
A Funeral Mass will be held to celebrate Ann at St. Michael The Archangel Church in Woodstock, GA on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Donations may be made in honor of Ann to the Alzheimer's Association or leave an extra tip to someone and say "have a Coke on me bud."

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael The Archangel Church
September 21, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Mrs Halloran’s passing. I have many fond memories when I was in high school with Susan and we would have sleepovers. She always had a witty comeback to us smarty pants teenagers. May she Rest In Peace.
Krescent Crucet
Friend
