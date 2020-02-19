|
Dr. Ann Baile Hamric
1947-2020
Until the evening of February 9, 2020, Dr. Ann Baile Hamric - mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, colleague, teacher, and friend - lived a deliberately full, vibrant, and joyful life. Her singular contributions to her profession, her community, and her family touched the lives of the many people she encountered.
Ann graduated summa cum laude as the Founder's Medalist from the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. She subsequently received her Masters' Degree in Medical/Surgical Nursing from the University of California San Francisco and then her PhD in Nursing with a Concentration in Ethics from the University of Maryland at Baltimore.
A Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, Ann played a pivotal role in creating the Academy's Bioethics Expert Panel. In 2011, she received the Distinguished Nurse award from the International Society of Nursing. Ann retired in 2015 from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing, but she continued until her untimely death to be in demand as a speaker at international conferences.
Ann enthusiastically contributed to various communities beyond the professional, primarily through her active involvement in her church as she sought to learn and grow in her Christian faith. Ann's beautiful, strong singing voice and her love of music brought her membership in the choirs of every church she attended throughout her life. She loved skiing with friends and family and playing tennis. After retirement, she indulged her unending curiosity and intense desire to learn with trips abroad that enriched her life.
Growing up as the oldest of five children in a strong and close family, Ann's great love for her son Drew and her daughter Caroline came naturally to her and extended easily and happily to their spouses. When grandchildren came along, Ann joyfully threw herself into perhaps her favorite role, that of "Nana." Her generous love for all her family was entirely reciprocated.
Preceded in death by her mother Frances Fricke Baile and her brother John Christopher Baile, Ann is survived by her son Drew Hamric, his wife Amy, and her grandchildren Cooper and Bailey; her daughter Caroline Hamric and her husband Jonathan Breeding; as well as her father Richard Baile, her siblings Carolyn Chandler Louden (Ed), Betsy Baile (Andy Taylor), James Baile (Lisa) and her sister-in-law Kiley Baile; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Ginter Park Presbyterian Church, 3601 Seminary Ave, Richmond, VA on Friday, February 28 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon.
An additional service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX on Sunday, March 1 at 11 o'clock in the morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: National Nursing Ethics Conference Ann Hamric Scholarship Award, https://ethicsofcaring.org/scholarships/; Ginter Park Presbyterian Church, https://www.ginterparkpc.org/giving; Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Our Communities (RISC), https://www.riscrichmond.org/investment; ActionAid USA, https://donate.actionaidusa.org/main
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020