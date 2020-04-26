|
|
Ann Harvey Rea
1944-2020
After a lengthy battle with multiple autoimmune disorders, Ann Harvey Rea passed away April 13, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Texas. Before moving there, Ann enjoyed her life and her 34-year professional career in education, first in Cypress Fairbanks ISD and then in Houston ISD where she retired as Principal of Almeda Elementary. While in Houston, she was an active member of St. Dunstan and St. John the Divine Episcopal Churches, TSTA, and involved with AD Players. Ann enjoyed her friends, playing Bridge, and shopping for antiques.
In Fredericksburg, Ann was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and was active in her community. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Rea. Ann is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son, Richard Lane, Jr. A private graveside service was held April 17 in her hometown of Killeen, Texas. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.schaetter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020