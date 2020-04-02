|
Ann B. Hathaway
1932-2020
Ann Bondurant Hathaway passed away on March 27, 2020 due to complications from cancer.
The daughter of Charles Palmer Bondurant III and Vera Cropper Bondurant, she was born on March 17, 1932 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After graduating from Wellesley College in 1954, Ann earned her first master's degree in English Literature at Yale University. After Yale, Ann married Joseph E. Hathaway in November of 1956, in Oklahoma City. After marriage, Ann taught English for a year at the Hockaday School in Dallas, then moved with her husband to Cambridge, MA, where she became a full-time homemaker after her first child was born.
Daughters Anna Katherine and Sarah Alice were born in Cambridge, MA. Later, son Andrew Joseph was born in Greenfield, MA, near where Joe was the Chaplain and religion teacher at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Northfield, MA. In 1966, the family moved to Ohio, and where Ann continued raising her children. Ann earned her second master's degree, in Health Planning, at the University of Cincinnati in 1976. She and Joe divorced, and she moved to Indiana where she worked as a Health Planner in Indiana for a few years. Finally, she moved back to Oklahoma where she worked several years as Sr. Health Planner for the State of Oklahoma Health Department. With her keen intellect and eye for policy issues, she managed Elderly and Addiction Services. Her lifelong awareness of how policy affects people's everyday lives allowed her to proudly and effectively serve the citizens of Oklahoma until she retired in 1996. In addition to raising her children and working, Ann was a lifelong gardener, raising flowers, vegetables and bonsai trees and also practiced the art of investing.
In 2011, Ann moved to Houston, TX to be closer to her daughter, Anna. She was a resident at the Village of Tanglewood and enjoyed her friends and community there for nine years.
Ann is survived by her three children and their families: Anna Hathaway McKee (Jay Nelson), Sarah Hathaway-Feit (Andy Feit), and Andrew Hathaway (Ellen); and 5 grandchildren Max (Kelly), Sam (Maddy), Jacob, Cameron, and Madeleine.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held once COVID-19 virus restrictions abate. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Ann's name to your local Planned Parenthood or Houston Area Women's Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020