Braxie Ann Herbage
1941-2019
"It is the free-spirited men and women that we most admire and often envy--those individuals who dare to be themselves." -- Kevyn Aucoin
On Christmas morning, we lost our biggest cheerleader, our most faithful friend, our fiercest defender, our trusted confidante, and our guide to all the world has to offer...the wonderfully unique, Ann Herbage. Ann was a life-long learner who traveled to six continents and hundreds of countries in her lifetime; she was passionate about the arts, social justice, her family, and vibrant colors. She was a supporter of environmental causes long before it was cool to do so, and educated us all on the benefits of reusing and repurposing. Ann taught us to love and appreciate thrift shopping, to enjoy a spontaneous adventure, to nurture creativity, to eloquently express ourselves, and to be true to ourselves and those we love. A Houston resident for over 50 years, Ann moved to Dallas in 2018 to be closer to family. We cannot imagine our lives without her.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Herbage, her parents, B.B. and Maedelle Howle, three brothers, Bill Howle, Jerry Howle, and Wayne Howle, and stepson Jim Herbage. She is survived by her sister, Cretha Carrell, nieces Carrie Weaver and Amy Carrell, and their families, and her stepchildren, Kathy Herbage, Jerry Herbage, and Christine Beasley, and their families.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held on Sunday, January 26th in Houston. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local League of Women Voters.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020