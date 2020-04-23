|
Ann Elizabeth Lucia
1943-2020
Ann Elizabeth Lucia of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by close family members and friends on April 17, 2020. Ann is survived by her older brother. Rev. Vincent Martin Lucia, her younger brother, Gregory E. Lucia, her sister-in-law, Deborah Ann Lucia, her niece. Dr. Chantal Lucia Casadonte, her niece's husband. Dr. Joseph Ramon Casadonte, her great nephew and niece, Joseph Luca Casadonte and Giuliana Lucia Casadonte, as well as numerous first and second cousins.
Ann Elizabeth Lucia was born on May 22, 1943, in Houston, the second child of three children born to her parents, Vincent John Lucia and Jean Bernard Bianckino Lucia. Following her graduation from St. Agnes Academy, she attended Sacred Heart Dominican College in Houston from which she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1966.
In 1977, she attained her Masters of Science Degree in Nursing from Texas Woman's University which was followed by the awarding of her Ph.D. in Nursing from the same institution in 1992.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Diana Dugas Porcarello and her husband, Paul Porcarello, for the love and support each of them extended to Ann over the course of her lifetime. In addition, the family wishes to extend a special thanks to the devoted care givers who attended to Ann, namely, Daniella Flores and her sister, Maria Isabel Salas, as well as their mother, Maria Del Socorro Higadera, and Zachariah Emanuel Paz, the grandson of Mrs. Higadera.
Funeral services for Ann will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home at 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas 77023, on Friday, April 24, 2020, beginning with a visitation vigil from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 P.M., with a graveside burial service to follow at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Texas Woman's University Foundation for the endowment of the Ann E. Lucia, Ph.D., Memorial Scholarship in Nursing, P. O. Box 425618, Denton, Texas 76204.
Visit Forestparklawndale.com for a full obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020