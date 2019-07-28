|
Ann Hill Painter
1930-2019
Ann Hill Painter, of Houston, passed away on Tuesday, the 9th of July, 2019 from complications experienced during a cardiac procedure. Though the depth of her loss to her loving family is unfathomable, we are comforted in knowing that she was welcomed with open arms in Heaven by her Savior, and her beloved husband, daughter, and daughter-in-law. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and leaves a legacy of grace, elegance, hospitality and generosity that very few can attain.
Ann, a fifth generation Texan, was born on June 25, 1930 in Austin to Mary Belle Cheely Hill and James Eugene Hill. In 1948, she met her husband of almost 66 years, Joseph Thomas Painter, M.D. of Austin, Texas. They married on the 20th of January, 1951. Together they raised four children -- Joseph T. Painter, Jr., Sally Bock and her husband Darrell, Martha Sheeder, and Elizabeth Volmert and her husband Jim. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Ann was predeceased by her parents, her two sisters, Elizabeth Hill Cook and Eugenia Hill Ramsey, her daughter, Martha Painter Sheeder, and her daughter-in-law, Melody Joye Painter.
After graduating from Austin High School, Ann attended The University of Texas at Austin and was President of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After marrying Joe, she lived in San Antonio, Philadelphia and ultimately settled in Houston. In addition to raising her children, Ann was an active volunteer and member of numerous groups and organizations, including the Junior League of Houston (Emeritus member), The River Oaks Garden Club, Houston Country Club, Antique Study Group (past President), Pi Beta Phi Houston Alumnae (past President and Golden Arrow), and First Presbyterian Church of Houston.
To Ann, family was everything and her life continuously showed it. She was the quintessential hostess, embodying both hospitality and grace to all she entertained. No relative was ever too distant; no friend ever too far. To put it simply, she was always the cornerstone that held both family and friends together. From family-filled Thanksgivings at the Painter Farm, to large Christmas gatherings, to summers in Port Aransas, Ann welcomed everyone with open arms and an open heart. Indeed, instilling in her children and grandchildren the importance of family, both immediate and extended, is one of her greatest legacies. Another was her unconditional and unending love for her husband, Joe. Together with him, she exemplified what marriage should be -- lessons that will never be lost on her children or grandchildren.
Ann was a consummate lady who could light up a room with joy and laughter. She was talkative, caring, supportive, wise, and funny. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. But, for her family, her loss creates a void that cannot be filled.
A memorial for the celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street, Houston, Texas, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Martha Sheeder Endowed Scholarship in Nursing Memorial Fund (www.baylor.edu/give/ and, under academics, search for Sheeder to find the Fund).
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019