Ann Rogalski
1931-2019
Ann Elizabeth (Lewandowski) Rogalski , 87, of Houston, TX formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Sloan, NY, she was the daughter of Walter and Stella Lewandowski. She graduated from the University of Buffalo with an RN and BS in Nursing. After graduation, she was a nursing instructor at the Edward J Meyer Hospital in Buffalo, NY.
In July of 1961, she married Richard Rogalski. Soon afterwards, the couple moved to Pendleton, NY and started a family. After raising her family, Ann rejoined the work force as a school nurse/teacher. In the quest for knowledge, she graduated in 1979 with a master's degree in Education from Niagara University.
In late 1979, she and the rest of the family relocated to Houston, TX, and she worked for various companies until retiring.
Ann was a loving wife, mother and "Nana" to her family. She is survived by her husband Richard of 58 years, Daughters Christine Rogalski of Ennis, TX and Kathleen (David) Baker of Georgetown, TX and Son David (Theresa) Rogalski of Cypress, TX, and five grandchildren: Joseph, Dominic and Sara Rogalski and Heather and Jasmine Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Henry, Francis, and Edward and Sister Marie.
Visitation for Ann will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 PM, followed by a rosary at 7 PM, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 11 AM at St. Jerome Catholic Community, 8825 Kempwood Dr., Houston, followed by services at Houston National Cemetery at 1:15 PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019