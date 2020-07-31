Ann Walker1927-2020Annie Lola Walker beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Shepherd, Texas on July 1, 1927 to Thomas and Sally Bledsoe, the youngest following two brothers and one sister.She lived her childhood during the Great Depression and WWII completing high school in 1944 graduating in the top of her class with a scholarship to South Texas Law School. After graduating from high school, Ann left Shepherd for Houston where she met William (Mickey) Walker who was back home from the war. They would marry and have three children Glenn, Donna and Kenny. Mickey and Ann moved into their home on Wedgewood lane after their son Glenn was born, and that would remain her home for the rest of her life. The house was full of happiness during the years they spent together raising their three children and celebrating life with all the neighborhood friends and families.Ann began her career at the Texas State Dept. of Highway and Public Transportation in 1962. Over the next 27 years her career would grow from an administrative assistant to the director of their personnel department, the position she would spend many years at prior to retirement. After struggling with making the difficult choice to retire or stay with the career she loved, she chose retirement. It did not take long for her to decide that it was the best decision she ever made. Ann enjoyed her retired life spending time at both her "Happy Place" in Shepherd and her home on Wedgewood devoting her time to gardening, mowing, observing nature and sharing quality time with friends and family.Ann is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Eldon and Tommy, sister Mary, husband Mickey, son Kenny, and life friend Bob Gray. She is survived by her son Glenn Walker, daughter Donna and husband Vernon Hamner, grandson Cale Walker and wife Kayla, grandson Farrell Hill and wife Denise, granddaughter Alyssa, great-granddaughters Gigli Hill and Emma King, and great-grandsons Nolan and Hudson Walker.Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral service will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 am in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors with interment to follow at 1:00 pm at Shepherd City Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas.