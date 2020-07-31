1/1
Ann Walker
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Walker
1927-2020
Annie Lola Walker beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Shepherd, Texas on July 1, 1927 to Thomas and Sally Bledsoe, the youngest following two brothers and one sister.
She lived her childhood during the Great Depression and WWII completing high school in 1944 graduating in the top of her class with a scholarship to South Texas Law School. After graduating from high school, Ann left Shepherd for Houston where she met William (Mickey) Walker who was back home from the war. They would marry and have three children Glenn, Donna and Kenny. Mickey and Ann moved into their home on Wedgewood lane after their son Glenn was born, and that would remain her home for the rest of her life. The house was full of happiness during the years they spent together raising their three children and celebrating life with all the neighborhood friends and families.
Ann began her career at the Texas State Dept. of Highway and Public Transportation in 1962. Over the next 27 years her career would grow from an administrative assistant to the director of their personnel department, the position she would spend many years at prior to retirement. After struggling with making the difficult choice to retire or stay with the career she loved, she chose retirement. It did not take long for her to decide that it was the best decision she ever made. Ann enjoyed her retired life spending time at both her "Happy Place" in Shepherd and her home on Wedgewood devoting her time to gardening, mowing, observing nature and sharing quality time with friends and family.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Eldon and Tommy, sister Mary, husband Mickey, son Kenny, and life friend Bob Gray. She is survived by her son Glenn Walker, daughter Donna and husband Vernon Hamner, grandson Cale Walker and wife Kayla, grandson Farrell Hill and wife Denise, granddaughter Alyssa, great-granddaughters Gigli Hill and Emma King, and great-grandsons Nolan and Hudson Walker.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral service will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 am in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors with interment to follow at 1:00 pm at Shepherd City Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Interment
01:00 PM
Shepherd City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
7134658900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved