Ann Carolyn

Lucy Weir

1930-2019

Ann Carolyn Lucy Weir, 89 passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family.

She was born in Houston, Texas on March 1, 1930 to Marius James and Cornella Lucy. She grew up in Garden Villas, Texas.

Ann went to the University of Houston where she got her Degree in education. She was a member of the Delta Sigma sorority. That is where she met the love of her life, Tommy Weir. They married in 1953 and together they raised 3 children.

Behind every great man is a great woman and Ann was the great women behind a great man. Together they took the oilfield pipe and tube industry by storm. When the oil patch turned over Ann and Tommy bought a small Lightning Protection company and again they worked together and built that small company into one of the largest Lightning Protection companies in the country.

She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Sealy, Texas,

She lost Tommy in September of 2018 after 65 years of marriage and now they are together again. Ann/Mom/Gran will be greatly missed.

Ann is survived by her three children; Jan Weir Lancon and husband Ray Lancon of Kingwood, Texas; Kathy Weir Carlton and husband Tim Carlton of Cypress, Texas and Mike Weir and wife Darla Weir of Katy, Texas. Ann was grandmother to Carrie Carlton Hampton and husband David Hampton; Peter Lancon and Kathryn Lancon Opp and husband Chris Opp. She was also Great Grandmother to Jayson and Walker Hampton.

The family will have a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held in the future, date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 1477, Sealy, Texas 77474. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary