Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Anna Brice


1933 - 2019
Anna Brice Obituary
Anna Brice
1933-2019
Anna Brice, age 86, of Houston, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, the 16th of October 2019. Ms. Brice was born on the 5th of February 1933, in Taichung, Taiwan. She is preceded in her death by her husband, Joseph Ralph Brice. She is survived by her sons, Henry Chu, and his wife Yen Yen Chu; Jason Brice, and his wife Erika Brice; Gary Chu; Kevin Brice, and his wife Ann Brice; her daughter, Robin Brice, and her husband Thanh Roettele. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was passionate about her involvement with the Buddhist organization, Soka Gakkai International (SGI). She was also an avid gardener and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
A funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday the 22nd of October, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment at Houston National Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Ms. Brice's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
