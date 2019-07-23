Anna Lee Epps Felts

1936-2019

Anna Lee Epps Felts, 82, passed away in the early morning hours, Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Kingwood, TX as a result of her 17-year struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Anna was born October 20, 1936 in Houston, Texas to Mary & Clyde Epps. She married Robert Wesley Felts in July 1954. Together, Bob and Anna had 6 children.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her oldest son (Little Bobby), and her sisters (Thelma and Mary).

She is survived by her children Cheryl Oller (Allen) of Kingwood, TX, Frank Felts (Karla) of Las Cruces, NM, David Felts (Gail) of Willis, TX, Zina Bosworth (Sam) of Willis, TX, and Stephanie Dement (Donald) of Frisco, TX, along with 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren (with one more on the way in September). Anna is also survived by her brother Clyde (Brenda) Epps of San Augustine, TX.

Anna was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and much more. In the early years of motherhood, she was a full-time Mom to her children and many others in the neighborhood. In 1975, she began working as a school bus driver for special education students in Aldine ISD. She retired after 26 years with NO accidents. Any one who rode Ms. Anna's bus held a special place in her heart forever. After her retirement, Anna volunteered for many years at Humble Area Assistance Ministries' Food Pantry until her health no longer allowed. In her later years, Anna enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing bingo, working word search puzzles, and watching the Game Show Network.

In the Gospel of John 11: 25-26, it is written, "Jesus said to her (Martha), 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?' 'Yes, Lord,' she replied."

These words from 2 Timothy 4:7-8 are a fitting farewell for Anna: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day -- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing."

Anna has been and will continue to be a bright star in our hearts. God rest her loving soul.

A visitation will be held at Brookside Funeral Home-Lauder Road (13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston 77039) Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 5:30 pm-8:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will also be at Brookside on Thursday, July 25, 2019, 2:30 pm. Graveside services for immediate family only.

To honor Anna's life and love, friends are invited to wear red to her service. It will always be her favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, Anna wanted donations in her memory sent to either of these charities:

- Houston

Attn: Office of Development

2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.

Tampa, FL 33607

https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/houston

New Danville

P.O. Box 7181

The Woodlands, Texas 77387

http://www.newdanville.org/ Published in Houston Chronicle on July 23, 2019