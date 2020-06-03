Anna Mae Firestone
1926-2020
Anna Mae Firestone passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, June 1st, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on the 5th of March 1926. She leaves one brother, Jack Bouson and a previously deceased sister, Lois Smith. Anna married Marshall in 1946 and shared 56 happy years until his passing in 2003. Anna was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also a devoted baseball fan who never missed an Astro's game! As a dedicated Christian, Anna's faith led her to be a very caring and helpful servant of God in all ways of life.
Anna is survived by her 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. The family will gather for a celebration of Anna's life at 11:00 in the morning, Thursday, June 4th, 2020 followed by an internment at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Alzheimer's Association, or Humane Society.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.