Anna Jane Love


1932 - 2019
Anna Jane Love Obituary
ANNA JANE LOVE
1932-2019
Anna Jane Love passed away September 19, 2019 in Webster, Texas. She was born in Helena, Arkansas to Robert Simpson Davis and Fannie Lumpkin Davis. She is survived by Aunt Harriet Haldeman of New Orleans, LA. Jane lived an active life, and was a fan of The Rockets, The Texans, and The Astros. Prior to retirement, Jane worked in the real estate industry in sales, marketing, and leasing. She attended the University of Houston where she studied Real Estate Management, and obtained her Texas Real Estate License.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
