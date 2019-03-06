Anna Kent-Marquis

1927-2019

Anna Elizabeth Marks Kent-Marquis was born in Houston on the 14th of July 1927, to Carl and DeeDee Marks, and passed away on Wednesday, the 27th of February 2019.

Ann, Sunny, Mom, Grammy was a beautiful lady with a free spirit who always spoke her mind. Her abiding love and adoration to her son and grandsons will be cherished and forever remembered. She was always partial to the men in her life and often said she was happily married for over 50 years, just not to the same husband. She seldom met a good looking man she wouldn't flirt with. All the men, past and present, will miss her charm, wonderful personality, beauty and style.

Mom was a force of nature, fiercely self-reliant and prided herself on living independently well into her 92nd year. We are blessed that she suffered so little.

Ann was predeceased in death by her brother, Bill Marks; step-sister and best friend, Ann Petkas; and devoted and adoring husband, Fred Marquis in addition to her husbands, Bill Kent, Charles Manteris and Jim Clark. She is survived by her son, Bob Kent and his wife Sally; grandsons, Alan and Robert Kent; brother, Paul Marks and his wife Helen; and their children, Karl and Paula; brother, Michael Ray; and half-brother, Haskell Ray.

Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Ann during a reception to be held from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 21st of March, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

An inurnment will take place at a later date for Ann and Fred in Carmel Bay, California. Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary