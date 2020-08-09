ANNA MARIE DUTERROIL1940-2020December 12, 1940 –August 5, 2020Anna Marie DuTerroil passed away on the 5th of August 2020, following a beautiful life that began in San Antonio, Texas. She will be remembered as a proud and admiring mother, a loyal friend, and a person who was curious about everything. She regarded her parents, Rose and Franz Engels as two of the finest examples of God's creation.Her hometown, San Antonio, was always her anchor. She grew up in a multi-ethnic neighborhood surrounded by an extended family, the Pantusa relatives on her mother's side, who were beacons of familial devotion, goodness, and strength of character.Several years after graduating from Incarnate Word High School in 1958, she married Gibson DuTerroil, her dream come true, in 1960. They were blessed with two children, Rene and Dana whom Anna considered the greatest joy of her life.She continued to pursue a lifetime in academics and graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of Texas at San Antonio, and the University of Texas at Austin where she earned a Ph. D.During the late 1970s, Anna and Gibson discovered the impressive city east of Interstate Highway 10. It was Houston. All of the newspapers were captivated by this boom town. Even TIME magazine dedicated a special issue to this miracle down the road. A job offer from Control Data Corporation in Houston coincided with the completion of her doctoral studies and off they went. The entire family headed east for a new adventure. Once settled in Houston and commuting early in the dark morning hours to her Galleria workplace, she was so impressed with all the glowing headlights along the drive. For her, it was an electrifying experience.Anna spent her early professional life in the petrochemical industry. In addition to her Houston work as an education analyst with Control Data, she also filled several consulting roles in Texas City designing training programs for rig operators, refinery operators, geologists, and faculty at College of the Mainland. During this time, she discovered a new world, the Texas Gulf and Galveston. She was captivated by the ocean and so began a new discovery in Anna's lifetime. She rapidly became a boat owner and expert navigator, sharing countless expeditions with family and friends.Houston Independent School District was her next career move where she served in the Department of Technology as project manager for the development of educational software. Her last ten years in Human Resources involved recruiting, training, and placing all of the substitute teachers in HISD by utilizing a district wide telecommunications system. After retirement, Anna joined the faculty at the University of Phoenix and taught psychology for eight years. This experience enabled her to delve into her fascination with the human mind. Most of all she was an "idea" person and coupled with her creative flair, she was always surprising friends, family, and colleagues with her breakthrough ideas. Her best reconciliation idea was to agree to "Start over," and it always worked. With a great zest for life, her favorite plan was to make memories for her children by introducing them to foreign travel and live theater. She considered her greatest accomplishment to be a mother to her son, Rene and daughter, Dana.As a product of the Civil Rights era of the 1960s, Anna was a Liberal thinker and politically active. She was especially grateful for her long life that enabled her to witness the great strides in equality and human compassion throughout the globe. Everyone was her brother and sister.She was preceded in death by parents, Rose and Franz Engels, brother, Frank and wife, Elaine Engels. To cherish her memory, Anna leaves behind her devoted children, Rene DuTerroil, Dana DuTerroil and son-in-law Jason Hall, her first husband, Gibson DuTerroil, her niece, Tara E. Mendicino, and a host of Pantusa and Scrivano relatives in San Antonio, Annie and Julie Pantusa, Sam and Vickie Pantusa, Jay Pantusa, her cousins, Pete Scrivano, Judy Guerra, Marilyn Marusa, and a lifetime of friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to San Francesco di Paola at 205 Piazza Italia, San Antonio, TX 78207.A private interment will be held for the family.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atArrangements withPORTER LORINGMORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EASTSAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221